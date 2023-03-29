The Florida Legislature is now in session, giving state lawmakers a chance to push their priorities through the gauntlet of committee hearings and closed-door lobbying that every bill and appropriation request must undergo to become law or part of the state budget.

Yes, it’s the priorities of Gov. Ron DeSantis that are represented in bills that would roll back the age to buy a firearm, make medical procedures for transgender youth illegal, pre-empt local regulations to maintain water quality and eliminate Democratic Party registration. These generate headlines. However, and this often goes unnoticed, legislators do routinely craft bills to address concerns raised by constituents.