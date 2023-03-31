Floridians hoping to benefit from the lawful, medicinal use of marijuana still face hurdles accessing the treatment, from the time and cost of seeing a doctor to a shortage of providers, especially in remote communities. That’s why a House bill that allows doctors to use telehealth to renew a patient’s marijuana approval promises to bring a rare, bipartisan achievement to Tallahassee. Why not harness the convenience of technology to wring costs from the system, level the playing field and improve access to care?

Florida voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment in 2016 that broadly authorized medical marijuana, becoming the 26th state to legalize marijuana for either medical or recreational use. As of last month, more than 2,500 doctors had undergone training that qualified them to order medical marijuana, while nearly 800,000 patients have been certified for the treatment. State law allows its use to treat a range of debilitating medical conditions, from cancer and glaucoma to multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress.