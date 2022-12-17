It’s a good bet that Gov. Ron DeSantis will run for president. If he does, Florida law is vague on whether he would need to resign as governor — and when he would need to do it. Florida lawmakers should end any doubt by passing a law that allows the governor to run without resigning. It’s an easy tweak and the right thing to do.

Over the years, the Florida Legislature has waffled on whether state politicians running for federal office must resign or not. In 2007, lawmakers cleared the way for then-Republican Gov. Charlie Crist to run as a possible vice presidential candidate without handing in his keys to the Governor’s Mansion. Four years ago, lawmakers removed the exception for presidential and vice presidential candidates, saying they must resign their state position within 10 days of qualifying for the federal office. But presidential candidates don’t qualify for office in the same way as other federal candidates, which potentially leaves the legal door ajar for DeSantis to run without resigning. Some legal analysts also say that a candidate can run for federal office without resigning as long as they aren’t also running for reelection to their state post. DeSantis fits that description as term limits bar him from running for a third term as governor.