The violent attack recently on Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was shocking, even for these hostile times. But were the election lies, conspiracy theories and personal attacks on the speaker herself peddled by the far-right for years supposed to evaporate harmlessly into the ether? Pack polarizing notions into the wrong minds, and violence cannot be far behind. Denouncing Friday’s attack is easy; what matters is taking the next, natural step and addressing the fuel apparently behind it.

Police say David DePape, 42, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and severely beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer in what appeared to be a targeted assault. Authorities said DePape shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” before confronting Paul Pelosi, 82, striking him with a hammer, leaving Pelosi to undergo surgery for a fractured skull and other serious injuries. DePape was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and expected to face several felony charges.