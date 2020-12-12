Residents of Key West and Monroe County continue to mourn the loss of Cheryl Cates. The former first lady of Key West, along with her husband, former Key West mayor and current Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates, as well as their daughter Crystal, were being treated for COVID-19 at a Miami hospital before the tragedy struck.
The Key West Citizen, along with so many in our cities, our county, and the state, is deeply saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of our community, someone who touched so many lives through her selfless commitment to those in need and her loving support of her husband and family.
But the other tragedy is that many throughout the county, the state, the nation, and the world still don’t take seriously the threat of the coronavirus. Every day, news reports show that nearly all 50 states have experienced an uptick in the number of cases — and deaths.
Around the world, the figures from this virus are just as staggering.
As of Thursday, there were more than 15.5 million reported cases in the United States, including more than 290,000 deaths. Worldwide, it’s more than 61 million cases and more than 1.5 million deaths. By comparison, there were 38 million cases of the flu in 2019, with 29,000 deaths.
Florida has reported more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 20,000 deaths; in Monroe County, there have been more than 3,600 cases, with Key West accounting for more than 2,000 of those cases.
There’s a problem here.
Key West city officials realize this, and the impending New Year’s Eve holiday celebrations are facing a 10 p.m. curfew in an effort to curtail the spread of the virus, as thousands of visitors are still expected to travel to the Southernmost Continental City.
While not a unanimous decision, city leaders took the bold step with the curfew. They should be applauded for their commitment to the health and well-being not only of our residents, but also our visitors.
A promising vaccine has been developed and is being administered, with plans for FDA approval and vaccinations in the United States in the coming weeks, if not days. Other locations throughout the globe have already begun administering the vaccine to those most at risk.
There is hope the vaccine will bring an end to the nearly year-long period of isolation so many have endured, as well as bringing a halt to the deadly nature of the virus.
We cannot afford to lose another member of our community, our One Human Family, or another life anywhere throughout the world.
Until that time, when that returning hope becomes a reality, the prudent choice is to do all you can to protect yourself and others: Wash your hands, social distance, and wear a mask.