Medicare is medical insurance sponsored by the U.S. government. It is open to individuals over the age of 65. There are two basic parts of Medicare, Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (medical insurance). There is also optional part D (drug coverage) and Part C, called Medicare Advantage.

Medicare Advantage is a Medicare-approved plan from a private company that offers an alternative to traditional Medicare for your health and drug coverage. These “bundled” plans include Part A, Part B, and usually Part D and they often offer some benefits not covered by traditional Medicare, such as dental insurance and they generally do not have the copays of traditional Medicare, which covers only 80 percent of eligible expenses. There are private insurance plans that cover the costs Medicare does not cover.