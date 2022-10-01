Florida’s minimum wage will officially go from $10 per hour to $11 per hour on Sept. 30.
It is part of a state requirement to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 via a voter approved measure. The baseline wage for tipped workers (such as food servers and bartenders) will go from $6.98 per hour to $7.98 per hour.
The $1 per hour pay hikes will be welcomed by workers. But working for $11 per hour is a pretty tough go with many of our Florida neighbors getting hit hard by inflation — especially high grocery and housing prices.
Working full-time for $11 per hour translates to $22,800 per year.
That simply is not enough to pay for rent, groceries and any kind of financial cushion.
We know restaurant and small business owners worry about higher wages jeopardizing bottom lines already squeezed hard by inflation and the losses from the pandemic.
But marketplace realities simply require higher pay for many positions.
Many employers are struggling to find workers at $15 per hour — let alone $11 per hour. That is especially true for lower-wage service jobs with limited or no benefits.
Candidates for governor and U.S. Senate should be asked about their wage stances (including raising the $7.25 per hour federal wage that was last increased in 2009) as well as how to address high inflation.
The newest Consumer Price Index showed prices were up 8.3% in August compared to a year ago. That was higher than economists expected after interest rate hikes aimed at subduing with grocery prices up 13.5%, housing up 6.2% and air fares up 33.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In Florida, the inflation wave is higher than the rest of the country.
In August, the year-over-year inflation rate in Miami and Fort Lauderdale was 10.7% — only Phoenix (13%) and Atlanta (11.7%) posted higher rates among the cities surveyed by BLS.
Another inflation study by Florida-based financial research firm WalletHub ranked the Tampa region with the second highest and Miami/Fort Lauderdale with the fourth highest inflation rates in the country (with Phoenix first and Atlanta third).
Anyone looking for an apartment or new car, or roaming the grocery aisles at Publix, Aldi or even Walmart can see the financial squeezes locally.
Higher minimum wages can help propel raises for other workers.
If a new worker is starting at $11 per hour — or more likely the marketplace will drive it to $14 or $15 per hour — that puts pressure on employers to raise the pay of existing workers and managers.
Many workers — across jobs and sectors — have been stressed first by pandemic shutdowns (and accompanying job losses and pay cuts) and then widespread labor shortages.
However, some employers will try to keep existing employees’ pay at current levels while hiring new workers at mandated higher levels.
Again, we should ask candidates not only their economic plans but what kind of workplace transparency rules they might favor. That is worth discussing.
Many employers try to keep pay levels secret and workers can get in trouble or fired for talking about compensation. Unfortunately, that can also help propel inequities in pay between men and women.
Those rules, as well as combating inflation, wages and how to grow more jobs that offer benefits and sustainable wages, should not get lost in the sea of negative ads and partisan fights over immigration, abortion rights and culture wars in the midterm elections.
Small-business owners as well as cashiers at grocery stores, landscapers and food servers at restaurants all provide essential work and services. They are also our neighbors and their concerns need to be part of the discourse. We need to find ways to lift wages while maintaining Florida’s pro-growth, pro-business climate.
— Charlotte County Sun