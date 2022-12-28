Another holiday season is upon us; a time of cheer for many of us, as the pandemic that took so many lives has eased and reopened the door to our daily routines.

But for many there’s little cheer this winter. The fever of gunfire, which eased as COVID cleared the streets in 2020, is back upon us, a routine of another kind. November brought mass murders at a bar in Colorado, a college student residence in Idaho and a Walmart Supercenter in Virginia. Instead of the season ushering in holiday cheer, many of us can only mourn.