It was way back in 2018 that giddy clients, waiting to see their dream home completed, began noticing the problems.
They had no way of knowing at the time they were among dozens of people whose homes were not being completed and who were victims of HD Homes and its co-owners Matthew Harden and Stephen Dukes.
Their experiences the next five years, as they desperately tried to get their homes built while losing life savings, should never have been allowed to happen. Yet, it is happening today. There are builders still cheating clients by not finishing their homes or making excuses while playing a shell game with deposits and money invested.
The HD Homes story is just one example, albeit one of the most alarming.
Harden and Dukes have court dates set for this spring — years after defaulting on home construction while owing as much as $8 million to clients and contractors for deposits and services. At least 38 customers filed complaints with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Tallahassee and with the Charlotte County Building Department.
Their plight played out over years while Harden and Dukes dodged their liabilities and the state proved to have little in the way of help despite a victims’ recovery fund that was originated by the Legislature to help clients who were cheated by builders.
The CCSO finally issued warrants for Harden and Dukes in September of 2020. CCSO Det. Kevin Bordner explained in an interview with this newspaper that there were 52 cases he had to investigate separately — each requiring the scrutiny of several documents — before he could make a case.
Meanwhile, clients were reaching out to the state and the Victims Recovery Fund for help.
The state fund that was created to help them, however, offered mostly false hope. The fund has a $500,000 limit and is allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis — and then only up to $50,000 to each victim. Some would-be homeowners were out as much as $300,000.
In light of the problem, State Attorney Amira Fox created a Contractor/Construction Fraud Task Force, which is supposed to stop this type of fraud.
“This task force will assess issues, share information and identify best practices with law enforcement agencies, elected officials and construction professionals circuit-wide to ensure effective investigations and successful prosecutions of construction fraud,” Fox said in an announcement in 2020.
We suspect the task force is overwhelmed.
Attorney General Ashley Moody is stepping in now. Just last week, she announced the state will join a civil lawsuit filed by 33 victims of HD Homes.
Meanwhile, Harden will go to court Feb. 6 and Dukes on April 5 at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
It should never have taken five years to get to this point.
Our lawmakers — led by Rep. Michael Grant and Sen. Ben Albritton — tried to close loopholes in state law that lets contractors pull these types of shenanigans.
More help from Tallahassee is a must.
Florida is enjoying a building boom despite the looming economic downturn. If we don’t get a handle on irresponsible, at best, and crooked, at worst, builders it could have people thinking twice about building a retirement home in Florida.