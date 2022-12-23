Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration in Tallahassee are looking to restrict public protests at the Capitol Complex.
The Florida Department of Management Services is considering new rules to give police more power to expel protesters from the state capitol grounds.
The proposed rules limit where protests can happen within the Capitol Complex, and looks to curtail disruptive rallies and noisy dissent. One aspect of the state measure would not allow signs, posters or displays at state capitol buildings.
The push very much flies in the face of free speech and its First Amendment protections in the U.S. and Florida constitutions.
While civil discourse and decorum are easy to preach, free speech and democracy are not always that tidy and proper. The citizenry has its right to express its dissent and disagreement with those in power.
Look no further than Punta Gorda if you want a tutorial on free speech. A move by its City Council to ban signs and flags council members deemed obscene or inappropriate was shot down recently. It cost the city a tidy sum to settle a lawsuit against its ordinance.
The movement to pass a similar state law comes from those with grievance and frustrations — whether they be conservatives upset with school curriculums and corporate activism, abortion rights supporters distressed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade or progressives advocating on issues such as racial justice and climate change.
Those on the other sides of those issues might not like their tenor and tone — or even their actions. But their speech is protected under federal and state constitutions.
That is something that sets America apart from the other countries — even western industrialized ones — where freedom of the press and protests can be restricted.
We don’t need Florida inhibiting political dissent and discourse.
If protests turn violent, destructive or threatening there are already legal and security responses that can be taken. DeSantis and the Legislation has already doubled down on laws regulating unruly protests in a bill passed in 2020.
We take the path that more free speech is better than less.
Progressive groups and Democratic constituencies, including labor unions, have rightly voiced concerns about the new Florida rules.
We wish that same side of the aisle had similar concerns about social media censorship and its restrictions on dissent. Social media and technology companies certainly have the right to enforce their platforms’ rules.
They are big corporations — and will act accordingly.
But we worry that some of the banning and suspending of accounts and dissenting voices on social media and technology platforms has been done at the behest of partisan and government actors.
Censorship — and stifling of dissent — is illegal when it’s done by the government. It is also illegal when government censorship is done by proxy through private partners.
Both sides of the partisan coin have shown themselves adversarial toward free speech and resistant voices when it suits them. And throughout our history, free speech has frequently not been fully extended to a myriad of voices, including those against wars as well as women and racial, ethnic and religious minorities.
This is not a partisan issue — whether it is in Tallahassee or Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.
These are issues about our commitment to free speech, the First Amendment and the ability to offer dissenting views.
— Charlotte County Sun