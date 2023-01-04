Tampa Bay’s three major school districts combine for more than 800 vacant teaching positions.

Several Tampa Bay school districts can’t find enough teachers again. More than four months into the academic year and hundreds of full-time positions remain open or filled by substitutes. This has become an ongoing problem. No wonder. The pay isn’t great and the current political climate has infected schools in ways unseen in recent memory. A lot of experienced teachers are fed up with the toxic atmosphere and lack of respect — from parents, from state leaders, from the community in general. Add in a robust jobs market, and it’s hardly surprising that school districts are struggling to attract enough teachers.