Tampa Bay’s three major school districts combine for more than 800 vacant teaching positions.
Several Tampa Bay school districts can’t find enough teachers again. More than four months into the academic year and hundreds of full-time positions remain open or filled by substitutes. This has become an ongoing problem. No wonder. The pay isn’t great and the current political climate has infected schools in ways unseen in recent memory. A lot of experienced teachers are fed up with the toxic atmosphere and lack of respect — from parents, from state leaders, from the community in general. Add in a robust jobs market, and it’s hardly surprising that school districts are struggling to attract enough teachers.
Many school districts started with teacher shortages when the school year began in August. The numbers have improved, but not by that much.
Any industry struggling to attract and retain talent would be smart to first look at pay and working conditions. No one goes into teaching to get rich, but the profession isn’t immune from basic economics. Pay isn’t the only factor, but it matters. With strong support from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the state has done a good job in recent years of encouraging school districts to raise starting salaries for new teachers to $47,500. But the bump was long overdue and does nothing to help experienced teachers.
Sure, teachers can take summers off. They also get a couple weeks around Christmas and a week at spring break. But “perks,” such as they are, aren’t enough. The market is telling us that in no uncertain terms, otherwise it would be easy to find enough qualified teachers to fill the open positions. Again, if we need more teachers, we need to find ways to attract them into the profession and keep them satisfied. That’s how to build a healthy workforce. Saying “teachers have it easy” or “they should be happy with what they get” isn’t filling the open positions. Teachers have options, and too many are deciding not to teach in our public schools.
It doesn’t help that teachers have also become casualties of our current cultural wars. The rules of what they can say and teach in the classroom keep changing. Parents are empowered, but if every parent tries to force their particular views on a teacher, things aren’t going to end well.
Teachers know more about teaching than most parents. The experienced ones understand what works in the classroom and what doesn’t, but they don’t get enough credit for it. Again, the message is that their expertise doesn’t matter. It doesn’t take long for that to get annoying. And it’s not just current teachers. Anyone considering teaching as a career hears that message, too. “You won’t be valued” is a tough sales pitch for attracting top talent.
The vacancies are not a one-off blip caused by some unforeseen circumstance. They are part of a trend that we must arrest by improving teacher pay and work conditions. Teacher unions could help by supporting creative ways to pay higher salaries to the teachers who are most in need, often in mathematics and some career and technical fields. They could also recognize more often that some teachers aren’t very good and help them to transition out of the profession.
Public schools are a bedrock of our society. They help instill democratic values, train our future leaders and prepare young people to live fulfilling and productive lives. Schools shouldn’t have to scramble to find enough teachers to do that important job.