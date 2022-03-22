Florida is suffering a nursing shortage, with more than 17,000 vacant positions across the state, a high turnover rate due to stressful working conditions, many nurses approaching retirement age, and an inadequate rate of training replacements.
The net effect of this combination, according to the Florida Hospital Association, will be an increase in the nursing shortage rate unless there is adequate funding to train and attract more nurses.
FHA chief executive Mary Mayhew said the proposed state budget that will cut Medicare funding to the Department of Education is counterproductive and will exacerbate the disparity between the expected need and forecasted supply of new nurses.
The physical and emotional demand on nurses during the pandemic is leading to some hospital nurses leaving the profession and others electing to become travel nurses rather than staff nurses. Generally travel nurses work for a short defined period at a hospital and trade the benefits of a permanent job for the higher daily pay and reimbursement for some living expenses offered to travel nurses.
With many people entering the nursing field as an opportunity for a well-paid job rather than for humanitarian reasons alone, the issue of fair compensation for the training and experience required to become a registered nurse is one facing hospital administrators across the state.
According to Justin Senior of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, hospitals believe the availability of a trained nursing staff is a key to continuing to provide quality health care, particularly in a state with a growing 65-plus population. As a consequence, many hospitals are focusing on the education pipeline that is needed to provide this trained staff.
We strongly believe that hospitals should be adequately staffed and that nurses should receive fair compensation for their training, experience and responsibility in providing health care. For these reasons, we encourage our legislators to work with hospital organizations and our state college and university systems to assure adequate funding for nursing organizations so that the nursing pipeline remains filled in the future.