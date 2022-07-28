Senate President Wilton Simpson had Senate Bill 620 at the top of his priorities list this session, but that all came to an end when Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed it once it reached his desk. The bill’s intent was to penalize local governments for passing laws that would be damaging to local businesses; hence, why it was dubbed the “Local Business Protection Act.”

If it had been signed into law, SB 620 would have permitted a business open for at least three years to sue a city or county if they passed an ordinance that would reduce its profit by 15% or more per location within the city or county. If businesses won their suit, the city or county could have been forced to pay for the damages of their lost profits for up to seven years. Florida TaxWatch estimated the legislation could have cost local governments over $900 million each year.