Senate President Wilton Simpson had Senate Bill 620 at the top of his priorities list this session, but that all came to an end when Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed it once it reached his desk. The bill’s intent was to penalize local governments for passing laws that would be damaging to local businesses; hence, why it was dubbed the “Local Business Protection Act.”
If it had been signed into law, SB 620 would have permitted a business open for at least three years to sue a city or county if they passed an ordinance that would reduce its profit by 15% or more per location within the city or county. If businesses won their suit, the city or county could have been forced to pay for the damages of their lost profits for up to seven years. Florida TaxWatch estimated the legislation could have cost local governments over $900 million each year.
The bill, passed in both the House and Senate mostly along party lines with Democrats opposed and Republicans in favor of the legislation. Only six Republicans in the House and one Republican in the Senate joined the opposing Democrats.
Of those groups lobbying against the bill, the environmental groups and animal rights advocates made the most commotion. The environmental groups, including Save the Manatees, argued that the bill as written would make it nearly impossible to enforce water quality measures, which would lead to negative consequences to Florida’s waterways and its aquatic creatures especially our locally beloved manatees.
Animal advocates were also concerned that the bill would tie local governments hands from passing bans on businesses referred to as “puppy mills,” by prohibiting the sale of cats and dogs at retail pet stores. Those advocacy groups further argued that the animals being bred for retail sale are not cared for or housed properly.
In his veto letter, DeSantis explained that the bill was too broad and would have had unintentional consequences. He also mentioned the measure didn’t apply to emergency orders issued by local governments. DeSantis wrote: “The better approach is to enact targeted preemption legislation when local governments act in a way that frustrates state policy and/or undermines the rights of Floridians.”
Although this piece of legislation was vetoed, it is clear the governor believes local government oversteps their authority at times and the door is still open for lawmakers to consider similar perhaps more targeted legislation in the future.
Gov. DeSantis did the right thing by vetoing SB 620 and sending lawmakers back to the drawing board.