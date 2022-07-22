Mass shootings in Highland Park, Illinois, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York are still stinging, yet Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t wait to arm more Floridians.

It just doesn’t make good sense. Unless, of course, you’re running for governor with an eye on the White House in 2024 and you want to solidify your base. That’s the only reason we can imagine DeSantis wants to put more guns on our streets — and not require those carrying them to even know how to shoot a gun.