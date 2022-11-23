Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to be the Republican Party’s biggest winner in this year’s midterm elections. He won re-election to the governor’s mansion convincingly, riding a red-wave and fueling speculation of front-runner status for higher office. How far he goes politically depends on how well he addresses some of Florida’s pressing problems.

The governor may be seeking a bigger stage, but Florida isn’t exactly a backwater spot. It’s the nation’s third largest state with many of the laundry list of challenges facing the country as a whole. Any governor seeking higher office couldn’t ask for a better platform. The challenge for Gov. DeSantis is to show he can appeal to a broader audience.