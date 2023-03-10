Deciding whether to remove a child from a potentially dangerous home is one of the toughest jobs the government faces. Even the smallest tweak to the child protection system can have unintended consequences, which is why Florida needs to be cautious in changing how it handles child welfare investigations. The move has potential upsides, but the child’s safety must come first, and the state needs to provide the resources necessary for this reform to succeed.

The Florida Department of Children and Families announced in a letter recently it would take over child protective investigative duties from seven local sheriffs’ offices, including those in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Manatee counties. In a letter, department Secretary Shevaun Harris cited an evolving child welfare system and said the agency would work with state lawmakers in the coming months to formulate a smooth transition, including providing “ample opportunities” for child protective investigators, supervisors and support staff to join the department.