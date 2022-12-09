The Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” tradition exemplifies the magical time during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season when the festive holiday spirit of giving, gratitude, and graciousness fills our hearts.

The Red Kettle tradition originated in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee, resolving to provide a free Christmas dinner for the destitute and poverty-stricken, placed an iron kettle at the foot of San Francisco’s Market Street with a sign that read, “Keep the Pot Boiling.” Since then, the annual Red Kettle campaign has become a principal source of funds for carrying out the Salvation Army’s universal spiritual and charitable missions that are tailored to each community.