The Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” tradition exemplifies the magical time during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season when the festive holiday spirit of giving, gratitude, and graciousness fills our hearts.
The Red Kettle tradition originated in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee, resolving to provide a free Christmas dinner for the destitute and poverty-stricken, placed an iron kettle at the foot of San Francisco’s Market Street with a sign that read, “Keep the Pot Boiling.” Since then, the annual Red Kettle campaign has become a principal source of funds for carrying out the Salvation Army’s universal spiritual and charitable missions that are tailored to each community.
Locally, the Citrus County branch of the Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle campaign on Nov. 18 with 14 kettle locations across our county. At the Red Kettle Kick-Off, Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted and Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek issued the “Citrus County Mayor’s Challenge” to see which of their communities will raise the most for the Red Kettle this season.
Since the Red Kettle benefits the entire Citrus County community, however, all county residents who hear the call of the Red Kettle’s bell ringers are encouraged to answer it by embracing the joy of giving, rather than looking away.
Because our local Salvation Army branch operates on a shoestring annual budget of $600,000, it is greatly dependent on keeping the Red Kettle boiling. The donations raised by the Red Kettle’s gracious, volunteer bell ringers are vital to sustaining the local branch’s programs and services that directly benefit our entire community not only during the holidays, but throughout the year.
As such, no donation during this magical time is too small to make miracles happen. Every cent donated becomes help in the form of food, housing, Christmas gifts, and much more for those individuals and families in need of a helping hand who would otherwise be forgotten.
For families with young children, the Red Kettle offers an opportunity for them to experience the joy of giving firsthand by letting them drop loose change into the kettle. In doing so, one is helping to benefit both the Red Kettle tradition and our community by instilling among our youth the charitable spirit that it’s better to give, than to receive.
For those residents who do not come upon one of the 14 Red Kettle locations across the county or who no longer carry cash, the pot can be kept boiling by scanning the QR code on each red kettle with their cellphone to open up a website where a donation can be made. Also, one can visit https://salvationarmyflorida.org/citrus/ to make a donation.
Just as Captain McFee met the challenge of making a difference in a person’s life, we too, can make a difference by opening up our hearts in the spirit of the Red Kettle.