Inflation has improved some with the easing of gasoline prices from record highs set in June.
That is welcomed — especially for Florida’s tourism market.
Still, households and small businesses, here in our communities, feel plenty of pain from higher prices.
While gas prices dropped 7.7% in July, costs at the pump were still up 44% from a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Grocery prices are up 13.1% from a year ago and increased 1.3%. for the month. The former is the highest level for food prices since 1979.
High prices up and down supermarket aisle as well as increasing costs for housing and medical care continue to confront the economy. And more importantly, many of our neighbors.
The increased prices for food include staple items.
The price of flour was up 3.2% from June to July and is up 22.7% from last year, according to the new Consumer Price Index. Bread prices were up 2.8% last month and are up 13.7% from a year ago.
Grocery shoppers across Florida and the country, also don’t need official government economic numbers to know they are paying higher prices for everything from eggs, meats and olives to pet food, coffee and soda.
President Joe Biden and some of his political and media allies sought to focus on the new inflation numbers which showed a welcomed 0.0% price growth from June to July after price drops (including for gas and fuel oil) are balanced against price increases (including for food).
“Today, we received news that our economy had zero percent inflation in the month of July. Zero percent,” Biden said Aug. 10 in response to the latest CPI.
“Here’s what that means: While the price of some things go up — went up last month, the price of other things went down by the same amount. The result: zero inflation last month. But people are hurting. But zero inflation last month,” Biden continued.
We all know we are in the age of ramped up and exaggerated political, media and social media discourse.
But the “zero inflation” contention deserves clarity — especially in an age where controversial speech is often deemed misinformation worthy of social media censoring.
Biden is right the monthly inflation rate for all products tracked by federal economists between June and July was 0%.
But we also cannot ignore the top line — year-over-year — numbers for both the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index (which tracks inflation at the wholesale levels).
The July CPI showed an 8.5% increase in prices across the U.S. economy compared to last year. That is still high but an improvement from June’s 9.1% inflation rate.
Inflation is even higher in Florida — just ask renters, grocery shoppers and tourists.
Among the U.S. metro areas examined by BLS for inflation in the July CPI, the Tampa-St. Petersburg area had an 11.2% inflation rate. That is the highest among the nine regions examined by BLS.
The Florida region has higher inflation than urban areas of Hawaii (6.8%), Boston (7.0%) and Washington D.C. (7.5%).
The pain here in Florida, especially for seniors, is very real.
The PPI for July shows wholesale prices paid by businesses are 9.8% higher than they paid last year.
That is still high but it is the lowest year-over-year wholesale inflation since October and the first time the inflation index has been below double digits since November.
But monthly wholesale prices were down -0.5% from June to July aided by declines in gasoline and energy prices.
Unfortunately, the inflation debate is not immune to partisan politics accompanying rhetoric.
Recent drops in gas prices are welcomed, but we do a disservice to the impacts of inflation and civil discourse if we don’t recognize the glass half and half empty.
