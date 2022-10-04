Eighty-four percent of blue collar companies are having recruiting difficulties as noted in a 2020 Staffing Industry Analysts Survey. The shortage can be felt in and around Citrus County; demand for these workers is high and the supply is low. Cited as a big factor in this shortage is the bay boomers leaving the workforce and moving on to greener pastures.

With the baby boomers leaving, that creates a big hole to fill and the working age population are not growing with the heavy demand. And that’s not all, there has also been an increase in workers seeking disability. Lastly, after decades of receiving messaging about the importance of college, more kids head out in search of a degree instead of a trade.