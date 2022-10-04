Eighty-four percent of blue collar companies are having recruiting difficulties as noted in a 2020 Staffing Industry Analysts Survey. The shortage can be felt in and around Citrus County; demand for these workers is high and the supply is low. Cited as a big factor in this shortage is the bay boomers leaving the workforce and moving on to greener pastures.
With the baby boomers leaving, that creates a big hole to fill and the working age population are not growing with the heavy demand. And that’s not all, there has also been an increase in workers seeking disability. Lastly, after decades of receiving messaging about the importance of college, more kids head out in search of a degree instead of a trade.
That message seems to be changing here locally at least. At Withlacoochee Technical College enrollment has been increasing for electrical, HVAC and welding. For electrical and HVAC, there is such a demand by students for this training that WTC could fill another class for each if they had enough instructors.
Aside from these trades, plumbing is also a profession we all depend on and there really isn’t a school for that. Local plumbing businesses offer paid on-the-job training and teach their craft to their employees. These are jobs that have an art so to speak and can’t easily be replaced by machines, robots, or AI.
Locally, the growing needs for tradesman was recognized over a decade ago when several local companies got together to try and attract and retain employees in the trades. Sadly, nothing came about at that time and the need for blue collar workers continued to grow.
If the message can get to kids that college isn’t for everyone and the trades is an excellent way to earn a living the Construction Academy Bus is the way to do it. The Citrus Construction Academy introduces students to a broad range of construction industry-related careers and provides opportunities to explore and develop the technical, academic, and employability skills necessary to make informed choices on possible career opportunities within the construction and other industries.