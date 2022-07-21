U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Republican representing areas of Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties, is pushing new legislation to strip the Walt Disney Co. of some of its special copyright protections.
Steube and other Republicans — including U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri — don’t like Disney’s progressive political stances on abortion rights and Florida’s contentious Parental Rights in Education, or as some call it the Don’t Say Gay,” law restricting early elementary school teachers from talking about gender identity and sexual orientation.
Under the federal proposal, new copyrights would be limited to 56 years and there would be retroactive actions on longer copyright protections such as those held by Disney.
In April, Steube and other GOP lawmakers wrote Disney CEO Bob Chapek voicing their displeasure with the media and entertainment conglomerate’s ties to China as well as its “woke corporate actions.”
That letter and the new legislation impact Disney’s copyrights on its characters, images and other content. That includes federal copyrights for Mickey Mouse.
The iconic characters debuted in 1928 with a copyright originally protected until 1984. But in 1976 and then 1998, Congress extended Disney’s mouse protections until Jan. 1, 2024.
Republicans critical of Disney’s contemporary politics want to erase any special treatments.
We generally agree with proposals that aim to level economic and social playing fields. Powerful and wealthy interests too often dictate public policy from Washington down to city halls.
Money talks.
Special carve outs, subsidies and legal treatments often crafted by well-healed lobbyists and rubber stamped by special interest finance elected officials can always use a good deep clean whether they apply to Disney, the National Football League or other interests.
We favor more level playing fields rather than a system built on special treatments for wealthy and preferred parties.
However, we do have concerns about public policy based on elected officials or government retributions for a company’s, individual’s or organization’s political stances and dissent.
It has been disconcerting to see social media and technology giants cancel, ‘de-platform’ and ban anti-government and conservatives voices at the behest of the political establishment.
It is equally worrisome with conservatives going after Disney over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and now its vow to help pay for employees to travel to states for abortion after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
We are all for ending some of the anti-competitive treatments and ‘good-old-boy’ deals enjoyed by the powerful and wealthy — including copyrights and intellectual property.
But we have serious concerns about any government or elected officials crafting public policies based on political retributions and vendettas. That wades into banana republic waters.
Big brands, companies and sports leagues who wade into political waters and culture wars can and should be engaged by critics and supporters.
Those corporate political endeavors may appeal to activist voices and preferred demographics. But companies have to be ready for criticism from opponents and those who simply want their sports teams, amusement parks and coffee shops to stay out of partisan politics.
Disney spent $4.35 million on lobbying and donated more than $2.35 million to federal political candidates during the current election cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Close to 88% of Disney’s political contributions during this cycle are going to Democrats, according to CRP.
In the 2020 cycle, 87% of Disney’s donations went to Democrats.
Some of that stems from Democrats’ current control of both chambers of Congress.
But it can also certainly show Disney’s political agenda and who the iconic brand favors to both friendly and adverse consumers and lawmakers.
Money definitely talks.
— Charlotte County Sun