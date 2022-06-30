There won’t be a ban on so-called assault weapons coming from Congress, and don’t hold your breath for limits on high-capacity magazines.
The fate of federal gun control legislation rests in the hands of 10 Republicans needed to overcome a Senate filibuster — and Democrats keeping a united front. If a bipartisan group negotiating a compromise comes up with anything, it will be lackluster. On the flip side, it will be harder to argue it’s an attack on the Second Amendment.
Florida — home of the Parkland and Pulse nightclub mass shootings — will be looking to its senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, to do their job. But neither have said they will support any form of gun legislation beyond encouraging states to pass “red flag” laws. Lawmakers should, at a minimum, strengthen background checks and gun-storage requirements.
If they can’t show a backbone and compromise after the murders of 10 people in Buffalo, New York, and 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, then when will they?
It will be hard to justify inaction after the heart-wrenching U.S. House testimony of the 11-year-old who survived the Texas shooting by playing dead and covering herself in a classmate’s blood. Or the pediatrician who saw the unrecognizable bodies of children mangled by bullets from an AR-15-style rifle.
Dr. Roy Guerrero told lawmakers he saw “two children whose bodies had been pulverized by bullets fired at them, decapitated, whose flesh had been (so) ripped apart, that the only clue as to their identities was the blood-spattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them.”
Gory, but necessary, details that lawmakers — in theory — can’t brush aside.
The U.S. House’s passage of a package of gun reforms on Wednesday was a partisan showdown. The “Protecting our Kids Act” got only five Republican votes and has no chance in the Senate. The bill raises the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic rifle to 21 and prohibits the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.
Miami Republicans Maria Elvira Salazar, Carlos Gimenez and Mario Diaz-Balart opposed the legislation. Salazar voted in favor of a stand-alone provision on the age restriction.
Gimenez and Diaz-Balart issued statements that called the House vote “political theater” and “radical.” Yes, it was a partisan tactic to put Republicans on the record opposing gun control. But radical? No, considering polls show many Americans support these measures.
Both congressmen have tried to switch the focus to strengthening school security and addressing mental health — a deflection tactic we’ve seen before. Gimenez said that as Miami-Dade County mayor he oversaw the spending of $20 million to ensure that every school had a law enforcement officer and the creation of an active shooter response team in the county Police Department. Diaz-Balart highlighted his co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill to help states enforce existing laws to keep guns from people not legally allowed to own one.
These are good measures, but they don’t go far enough.
