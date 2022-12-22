Parents naturally worry about their children and want to keep them safe. It’s just part of being a parent. Vaccination has been acknowledged as one of the greatest public health achievements in decades, has given us freedom from vaccine-preventable diseases, and has saved millions of children’s lives worldwide. Today’s younger parents have no memory of or experience with diseases, now eliminated in the U.S. by vaccines that previously killed untold numbers of children.

Florida’s school immunization rates have fallen to a 10-year low, according to a recent report by the Florida Department of Health. Maybe it’s a result of parents having no real awareness of the terrible consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases, or maybe they’re swayed by the abundance of false and inflammatory internet rhetoric. Whatever the cause, it’s an alarming trend.