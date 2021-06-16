Getting old, as much as we fight it, it is of course, inevitable for all of us. How exactly to provide for the ever present, yet changing segment of our population who need extra help as they age has been a local topic of discussion for decades.
Originally, a plan was drafted to build an assisted care facility on a parcel of land at the Truman Waterfront. After years of endless debate and inaction by the City, a facility was finally build by the Housing Authority across town on the City’s Poinciana property off Duck Avenue.
Unfortunately, the facility faced headwinds from the very beginning and to this day has bled millions of dollars. While consensus about the how’s and why’s being hard to attain, one thing everyone agrees on is that a long term solution for the building needs to be found.
This brings us to current day. County Commissioner Craig Cates, among others, has proposed blending Bayshore Manor, the County’s current assisted Care facility into the Poinciana facility which has plenty of capacity and is a dramatically more modern facility.
We think this is a great idea. Besides the obvious cost efficiencies of merging the facilities it is also worth considering the safety aspects. Bayshore Manor is a 50s era, ground level building and is most certainly NOT built to survive a hurricane. Poinciana on the other hand, is only a few years old, built above flood to modern standards. Compared to Bayshore, it is a veritable fortress and unquestionably safer for the vulnerable residents and the staff who care for them.
Along with the exponential safety benefits, it is impossible to ignore the obvious efficiencies of combing to duplicative facilities and personel sited less than 2 miles apart. Yes, we understand there will be challenges with placing long term county employees who have worked at Bayshore, but that is no reason to not move forward.
Commissioner Cates has also pointed out potential cost savings by housing certain County employees currently occupying office space being rented by the County. The details need to be fleshed out but we believe by finding creative solutions like that, Poinciana can be saved and used for its intended purpose the need for which is undeniable.
One “solution” we have heard floated, we cannot push back on enough. That is to convert all or even a part of Poinciana to “affordable housing.” Doing this would be akin to letting the proverbial camel get his nose under the tent. Before you know it and when no one is paying attention, the assisted care component will be nothing but a memory and residents will wonder what happened.
We urge the County Commission, as well as the City of Key West along with Housing Authority to figure this out with both sides carrying some of the water. If not, better start looking to where on the mainland you and your loved ones are going to live years from now.