The idea of term limits is older than the United States, going all the way back to ancient Greece and Rome, which had elected offices and term limits for certain positions. Generally, term limits have been for senior government officers. The idea behind these is to prevent a leader from assuming dictatorial power.
In Florida, term limits are in effect for most statewide elected officers, such as the governor and members of the state legislature, but until recently there were no term limits for local officials such as school board members and county commissioners. The idea behind this was that at the local level, particularly, people know their leaders and the ballot box serves as a term limit for local officials.
This changed, however, last year when the legislature approved a 12-year limit on school board members. County commission members do not have a cap on years of service. The term limits bill also contained a provision expanding parental access to evaluating books at school libraries.
When Gov. DeSantis signed the legislation setting caps on school board service, he said he would have preferred an eight-year cap.
A bill filed by Sen. Blaise Ingoglia would do just that, and would also set eight-year term limits for county commissioners. Sen. Ingoglia said term limits ensure better representation and bring fresh ideas to tackle public policy issues.
Our incumbent county commissioners were less than enthusiastic about the bill. County Commission Chair Ruthie Schlabach said she would prefer for local voters to decide. She argued that there are unintended consequences of term limits, such as when experienced elected officials are replaced by inexperienced ones. She said this can give unelected government employees more power by default.
We agree with Commissioner Schlabach regarding having the state legislature telling local county officials what to do. In recent years there have been a number of pre-emptive bills where state legislators pass laws that tie the hands of local officials to address local issues, such as in state legislation limiting the authority of cities to regulate short-term rentals.
Regardless of whether or not one believes term limits are good for local elected officials, we believe the issue of term limits for local officials should be decided locally, not by the state legislature. Let voters decide who should represent them and for how long.