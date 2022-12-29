The health of a military force and its good order and discipline are quintessential to victory in battle.
With the health of a military force indispensable to victory in battle, mandatory vaccination for American military personnel reaches back to the Revolutionary War, when Gen. George Washington ordered the mass inoculation of his soldiers against smallpox.
Until World War II, more American military personnel perished from infectious diseases than enemy action. What changed the casualty equation were the major medical advances in preventative vaccines and treatment with antibodies.
Since World War II, mandatory vaccinations have been integral to combat readiness with American service members required to stay up-to-date on more than a dozen vaccinations. As such, the COVID-19 vaccine was just another shot in the arm for 98% of the service members.
For the remaining 2% who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to faith-based convictions or personal health concerns, it was a momentous choice since disobeying a lawful order is antithetical to good order and discipline.
Despite the military services having a range of available disciplinary measures, senior leaders regrettably opted for a rigid exemption process and the extreme disciplinary measure of involuntary separation.
As a consequence of this “get the shot or the boot” edict, highly valued, dedicated and skilled service members who had willingly risked their lives defending our nation have been gracelessly forced out, resulting in their loss of full veterans benefits or promised pensions for those terminated short of retirement access.
With President Biden having declared this past September that “the pandemic is over,” the shot or boot no longer serves a meaningful purpose for several reasons.
Foremost, the vaccine does not prevent COVID-19, as initially believed. While COVID-19 presents little risk to young, healthy and fit service members, it has the potential risk of myocarditis for young men. The impact on readiness of a service member’s non-deployability is not unique to COVID-19 since thousands across the total force are non-deployable for a number of reasons at any given time.
In light of these reasons and the growing concern over the armed forces’ serious recruitment shortfalls in adequately manning the force, the Senate and White House are urged to support the proviso in the National Defense Authorization Act passed by the House last week, calling for the end of the vaccine mandate and the restoration of full veterans and other earned benefits in the interest of fairness.
A report that the House Republican leadership is contemplating the stipulation of reinstatement with back pay for those forced out, however, is a bridge too far. Such a stipulation would reward aberrant behavior and significantly undermine good order and discipline by signaling to the ranks that compliance with orders is optional.
No longer having a meaningful purpose, it’s time to end this unfair and divisive shot or boot edict before it does more harm than the good intended.