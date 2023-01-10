A few months ago, the news rocked the region that a Chinese-based firm had purchased 1,400 acres in Levy County for an intended primate quarantine and breeding center. There were immediate, and highly negative, reactions from citizens in both Citrus and Levy counties and statewide, extending to Tallahassee. The event even made national news. As it turns out, however, those uses are not allowed in the parcel’s zoning district.

This is just a nearby example of something that worries Gov. Ron DeSantis and incoming Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson (who has been Citrus County’s state senator and president of the Senate). Simpson has proposed legislation to be called “Florida’s Strategic Land Plan.” It would restrict the purchase, acquisition, lease, or holding of controlling interest in Florida agricultural land by “nonresident aliens, foreign businesses and corporations, or foreign governments.”