A few months ago, the news rocked the region that a Chinese-based firm had purchased 1,400 acres in Levy County for an intended primate quarantine and breeding center. There were immediate, and highly negative, reactions from citizens in both Citrus and Levy counties and statewide, extending to Tallahassee. The event even made national news. As it turns out, however, those uses are not allowed in the parcel’s zoning district.
This is just a nearby example of something that worries Gov. Ron DeSantis and incoming Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson (who has been Citrus County’s state senator and president of the Senate). Simpson has proposed legislation to be called “Florida’s Strategic Land Plan.” It would restrict the purchase, acquisition, lease, or holding of controlling interest in Florida agricultural land by “nonresident aliens, foreign businesses and corporations, or foreign governments.”
In a recent press conference, Simpson tied his concerns to food, water and national security. He worries that foreign governments could buy agricultural land and erase the need to buy from our farmers, or even use it to inflate our food costs. “They could buy prime farmland and just shut it down,” he said. “If you don’t have the ability to grow your own food, you don’t have the ability to control your own fate.”
Simpson said China’s buying spree in Florida leaves “our food supply chain, our water quality and our national security interests vulnerable to the Chinese Communist Party. Restricting foreign control of Florida’s agricultural land and key strategic military land will protect our state, provide long-term stability and preserve economic freedom.”
China is not the only international owner. In 2020, a U.S. Department of Agriculture report noted that 6% of agricultural land in Florida was held by foreign interests. Now some 1.3 million acres of Florida ag land are under foreign ownership. Florida accounts for 24% of all international real estate purchases in the U.S.
Gov. DeSantis signed an executive order in September banning government entities from obtaining technology products and services from companies associated with “foreign countries of concern.” That list includes China. He also proposed legislation that would prevent companies from those countries from purchasing land near U.S. military bases, as happened in South Dakota. DeSantis has, according to his office, been “consistently opposed to the Chinese Communist Party’s growing influence in Florida.”
Simpson and DeSantis are taking steps now to ensure that Florida’s food and water resources are not “taken hostage” by foreign powers. We applaud their actions.