This one is easy. Anyone who speeds through a school zone deserves a ticket. Even the folks in Tallahassee seem to agree. That’s why SB 410, which would allow cities and counties to install speed cameras in school zones, is so far sailing through committees without a single nay vote.
We already know the dangers that pedestrians face in Florida and in Tampa Bay. Florida is the most dangerous place to walk in the United States, with seven of the 10 most pedestrian-hostile metro areas. Tampa Bay ranks eighth deadliest, according to Dangerous By Design, a report by the advocacy group Smart Growth America. And yet, too many drivers don’t slow down even for school children. In just one week in 2019, Florida law enforcement ticketed 2,819 drivers and gave warnings to 4,040 more during the “Operation School Zone Safety” campaign, according to the most recent report from the Florida Sheriffs Association.
So, yes, there’s a problem. SB 410 offers a solution. Sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, the bill would fine drivers $158 if they were caught on camera traveling 10 mph or more over the speed limit in an active school zone. (An amendment filed Monday would put the fine at $100.) A companion House bill is sponsored by Rep. Nick Duran, D-Miami. It comes up before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.
Let’s be clear. This isn’t a speed trap. School zones already have flashing yellow lights and big warning signs. It’s pretty hard not to notice. Any driver blowing past other cars going more than 10 mph over the limit is either not paying attention or doesn’t care — and deserves every penny of that fine.
This bill would even require a 30-day “education” period for drivers to receive a warning but not a fine. After that, the registered owner of any car going more than 10 mph over the school zone speed limit would receive a citation in the mail without ever being stopped by an officer. The owner would have a right to appeal and to review the video evidence.
School speed zones are usually 15 mph — they are 20 mph only when the normal speed limit is 35 or higher. The zones don’t stretch very far and aren’t in effect very long each day. At worst, they are a minor inconvenience, worth it for the safety of school children. Also, they’re the law.
The bill doesn’t require school districts to install speed cameras. It simply allows them to do so at crossings where they think it’s appropriate. Giving districts the leeway is a smart step toward making our roads safer to cross for some of our most vulnerable Floridians — our school children. Hundreds of thousands of them walk to school each day, and the school zone is only the last road they cross on the way to class.
So perhaps this bill, which has wide support, could be a test case for broader use of speed cameras as a public safety measure. Imagine what would happen at midblock crosswalks with flashing yellow lights if they were monitored by cameras. Fearing they would get an expensive ticket in the mail, drivers might suddenly start obeying the law, yielding to pedestrians — and saving lives. It’s worth a thought.
— Tampa Bay Times