Year after year, lobbyists for special interests try for end runs around local governments, and lawmakers in Tallahassee oblige them, at our expense. As one wag put it, the Legislature’s attitude seems to be that it graced cities with the right to exist and they overstepped their boundaries.
The legislators proved again this year that they’re the ones overstepping common sense and good governance. They promoted nearly four dozen bills meant to step on local officials’ ability to look out for communities’ best interests, including legislation that would limit impact fees paid by developers to cover the cost of roads and schools needed to serve their developments.
Opposition sank one of the most atrocious threatened intrusions on home rule this year, a bill to overturn Key West residents’ vote to limit the size of cruise ships docking there, silting up the harbor and flooding their streets with passengers. But then a day before the session ended, the preemption resurfaced and passed.
Key West residents also lost out last year, when lawmakers 639 miles away in the capital killed the city’s new ban on the sale of sunscreens that contained oxybenzone and octinoxate, two chemicals shown to damage coral reefs.
The same folks who decry Big Government and federal intrusion into state issues can barely restrain themselves from intruding on local issues. In each of the past five years, they’ve filed about 40 bills attempting to preempt home rule.
One rationale for such bills is the desire to standardize practices and regulations from one town to another. But more often than not, as nonprofit watchdog Integrity Florida concluded in a 2020 report, preemption bills are filed when lobbyists whisper in lawmakers’ ears, or for political posturing, or even to punish liberal municipalities from stepping out of line.
A bill passed in Tallahassee in the past couple of years prevents cities from enforcing ordinances against turning a home’s front yard into a vegetable garden. Now your city might like eggplants growing in front yards. Others might prefer lawns. But why should that be decided in Tallahassee?
Surely zoning and code enforcement at that level is best decided by those who live with the impact day-to-day, who have a right to shape their own communities. Too often that right gets preempted.
A 2019 statute prevents cities from regulating tree-trimming or removal. Another prevents city enforcers from investigating alleged code violations reported by neighbors who are fed up but who don’t want to give their names.
If your next-door neighbor wants to turn her house into a vacation rental — again, appropriate perhaps for some places, intrusive for others — the first place you might think to complain is to your city or county commissioner. But they can’t do much. It’s one-size-fits-all and Tallahassee decides what size is right for your next-door neighbor and you.
Ditto for home businesses. You might think you bought into a single-family, residential neighborhood. But a bill filed this year would preempt local regulation of home-based businesses, gutting localities’ ability to enforce their zoning codes. How is that the state’s business? How is that in our best interest?
Just as there are areas appropriate for federal and state jurisdiction, the Florida Constitution gives our municipalities the right to oversee local matters, for a valid reason: It’s our neighborhood and our front yard.
— Palm Beach Post