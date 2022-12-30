We agree with Gov. Ron DeSantis that there are issues with election integrity in Florida — but not the issues the governor wants to see.

In August, DeSantis came to Fort Lauderdale — armed with his usual cast of uniformed law enforcement officers acting as extras — to brag about 20 arrests statewide for voter fraud. The supposed fraud involved ex-felons who had cast ballots but whose voting rights had not been restored, even though they received voter ID cards from their county elections offices.