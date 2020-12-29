Ron Filipkowski is such a tried-and-true Republican that he named his son Ronald Reagan Filipkowski.
But the former state and federal prosecutor is no supporter of Donald Trump. He is dismayed by what’s happened to the GOP, which he describes as “more of a personality cult that worships a supreme leader.”
And as the COVID pandemic has raged on, Filipkowski has revolted against the “reckless and irresponsible” policies of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The last straw for Filipkowski was the recent raid by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents, their guns drawn, into the home of Rebekah Jones, the Tallahassee data scientist who has accused DeSantis of fudging data to minimize the effects of the pandemic in our state.
The agents were serving a warrant in an effort to find out who hacked into an emergency communications channel and sent a message to 1,750 state workers: “It’s time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be a part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late,” the anonymous email said.
“What’s the crime here?” Filipkowski asks. Even if Jones sent the message, which she denies, “her crime is her sending an email telling people to tell the truth?”
He added, “You don’t send 12 armed officers to raid her computer for doing that. That’s Gestapo. That’s authoritarian dictator tactics. That’s not America.”
And so, recently, Filipkowski resigned from the Judicial Nominating Commission, which picks judges for appointment. He had served for 10 years, appointed first by then-Gov. Rick Scott and again by DeSantis. “I no longer wish to serve the current government of Florida in any capacity,” his resignation letter read.
Thus, Filipkowski became one of the few outspoken Republicans who have refused to be complicit in their party’s grotesque behavior during the twin crises now dividing the country: the COVID-19 pandemic and the refusal of Trump to accept his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.
Only 27 of the 249 Republican members of Congress, when asked by the Washington Post, would state the plain fact that Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Among those who excuse Trump’s attempts to subvert the democratic process are Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, whose incessant scolding of anti-democratic regimes apparently applies only to Latin America.
Recently, the attorneys general of 17 Republican-led states, including Florida’s Ashley Moody, joined Texas in a nonsensical lawsuit demanding that the U.S. Supreme Court invalidate the voting in four states that Biden carried. The court rejected the case.
Their craven conduct stands in contrast to election officials in Georgia, Arizona and Michigan who have defended their vote counts, and recounts, despite pressure from Trump personally and death threats from Trump extremists.
Credit, too, goes to the judges — many appointed by Republicans, some by Trump himself — who have rejected more than 50 lawsuits preposterously alleging massive fraud while conspicuously lacking evidence.
History may well record that it was the resilience of our institutions that held back threats to the peaceful transition of power following Biden’s decisive election. But those institutions require the integrity of individuals within them, who find the bravery to oppose the throng and insist upon the truth when power promotes a lie.
— Gainesville Sun