Florida Republicans who want to keep businesses and schools open even when COVID-19 cases surge are trying to take away the best ways to ensure that happens. And now, Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to rush the job, calling lawmakers into special session to quash any vaccine mandates across the state and hand out punishments to those who dare to differ.
State Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, has introduced legislation for the regular session starting in January that would ban city and county governments and school boards from mandating masks and local governments from requiring vaccines. Perry wrote on Twitter that the bill would “further codify the medical liberties of all Floridians and fight against government overreach.
“We must keep fighting against the cities and counties that have held a complete disregard for the rights of private citizens and protections enacted by the governor,” he wrote.
Expect a version of that bill to be on the special-session calendar along with language that exposes businesses to litigation and workers-compensation expenses if they require their employees to be vaccinated.
Rather than protecting public health, DeSantis has punished school districts that require masks and local governments that require vaccinations. Alachua County Public Schools and other districts with mask requirements have faced financial penalties from the state Board of Education, while the state Department of Health fined Leon County $3.57 million over its employee vaccine mandate. Ir’as
Perry’s bill is an acknowledgement that the state has overstepped the law in taking these actions. A law known as the Parent’s Bill of Rights has been used to protect the right of parents to keep masks off their kids, but not the right of parents to keep their children from catching a potentially deadly virus.
A law preventing businesses from requiring customers to show “vaccine passports” has been used to stop local governments from mandating their employees get vaccinated, even though DeSantis himself said the law had nothing to do with such mandates when it passed. Top Republicans who supported the law are now refusing to endorse the DeSantis administration’s new legal interpretation, Politico reported.
DeSantis also reversed his position from earlier in the pandemic that local governments are best suited to decide whether local conditions necessitate measures such as mask requirements. Perry’s bill would codify a one-size-fits-all approach that ignores whether local conditions call for different methods — a priority that, again, aligns with DeSantis’ multi-point plan to elevate the dubious rights of conspiracy theorists and medical misinformation specialists over the health and lives of all Floridians young and old.
Amid a summer surge in COVID-19 cases, Alachua County Public Schools used expert advice from University of Florida physicians and others in mandating masks when the school year started. By limiting the spread of COVID, masks have helped keep students in class and prevented the closures that occur when schools let the virus spread unchecked.
Similarly, Alachua County reinstated its mask requirement at local businesses during the summer surge in cases. Rather than “fighting against the cities and counties” that take such steps, pro-business Republicans such as Perry should support ways to give customers greater confidence that they can shop at local stores without risking infection.
The latest surge in cases is now waning, after the highly contagious delta variant of the virus largely spread among unvaccinated people. Employer vaccine requirements have helped drive up vaccination rates and will hopefully help prevent another deadly variant from emerging. But the state’s actions against Leon County show what governments such as the city of Gainesville would have faced had they not rescinded employee vaccine requirements.
Perry and DeSantis claim to be codifying the “medical liberties of all Floridians,” but their plans would only protect the rights of COVID-infected Floridians to threaten the lives of others. By working to give cover to the governor for legally and medically questionable actions, lawmakers would be showing a complete disregard for constituents and their health.
