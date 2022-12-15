We have long argued it’s wrong that a police officer can kill someone in the line of duty and the officer’s name would never be made public.
Police agencies statewide have taken advantage of Marsy’s Law, which was originally meant to protect victims of crimes and their families. There was never any intention we believe to allow police to shoot and kill someone and never have their names made public or have to answer for their actions.
A trial court ruled a law enforcement officer cannot be considered a victim under Marsy’s Law, but the 1st District Court of Appeals reversed the judgment and said officers names in deadly force encounters can be kept secret.
There are two examples of deadly force being used in Charlotte County.
Bradley Rundle, a 61-year-old Englewood man, was killed in 2019 by deputies who responded to a family disturbance, after Rundle began firing at them. Rundle had served 20 years in the military and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, according to his family.
Sean Constance, 37, of Sarasota, was shot and killed by a Charlotte County deputy in training in 2020 after he got out of a car during a traffic stop and immediately pulled out a gun, reportedly firing at the deputy and his trainer.
Let’s be clear. We have no reason to believe either incident was not justified.
We believe, however, that any officer who shoots and kills someone should be named. For no other reason than for transparency and to document the incident in case the same officer is involved in other shootings — deadly or not.
Keeping the names secret is even more controversial when you consider that, in the past at least, the Charlotte County and Sarasota sheriff’s offices investigate themselves when someone is killed by an officer.
That should not be happening. The Legislature passed HB 7051 into law last year, that altered how information on arrests that require police officers to take down a suspect with force is given out. Among the changes were that an independent outside agency or investigator must study and report on the credibility of any in-house investigation.
The bill covers other aspects of law enforcement practices, including changes to expectations for corrections officers in state prisons.
Carissa Allen, of Fresh Take Florida, wrote a story in The Daily Sun that looks at the Florida Supreme Court’s plan to consider arguments in a case involving two Tallahassee police officers who shot and killed suspects and requested their names be withheld.
Their argument is the same used in the Charlotte County cases — that law enforcement officers involved in shootings or assaults that end up with them shooting and killed a suspect are victims.
We’ve long held the opinion that on-duty police are doing their jobs. They are not victims in the true sense of the word and under the Marsy’s Law wording.
We hope the Florida Supreme Court agrees with us, whenever their ruling is made.