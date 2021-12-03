If this sounds like a “we told you so” editorial, that’s because it is.
We told state lawmakers that the gambling deal they rammed through in a special session last spring violated the Florida Constitution, and that they should not pass it.
We told Department of Interior officials, who had to approve the agreement, that it also violated federal law, and that they should reject it.
Both forged ahead anyway.
Now a federal judge — a Donald Trump appointee — has thrown out the deal with the Seminole Tribe, ruling that it violated both federal law and probably the state constitution. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich called the theories used to justify the deal “fiction.”
This entire lawmaking exercise was a monumental and avoidable waste of time, as is so much of what passes for governance in Florida these days under the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis, the state’s worst governor since Claude Kirk.
Well, not a complete waste of time if success is measured by money.
Wilton Simpson, the Senate president who pushed the gambling deal through his chamber, scored a $200,000 contribution from the tribe toward his campaign for agriculture commissioner. Altogether, the tribe has donated about $1 million so far this year to the Republican Party of Florida and various GOP candidates who helped make the tribe’s gambling dreams come true, at least temporarily.
The illegality of this deal was so obvious from the start. So obvious.
For starters, the state and the tribe tried to justify statewide sports betting by cooking up the preposterous idea that the location of a bet doesn’t depend on where the bet is placed.
The reason this is important is because federal law says tribal gambling has to take place on tribal land. Florida and the Seminole Tribe got around that by reasoning that if someone uses their phone at a bar in Orlando to place a bet on a Miami Dolphins game, that bet really was placed on the Seminole’s tribal property, because that’s where the computer servers are that process the bet.
As we’ve noted before, that’s like saying an Amazon purchase made in Florida was actually made in Seattle or Virginia or wherever the company’s server farms are located.
Joe Biden’s Interior Department secretary, Deb Haaland, accepted that loopy rationalization by letting the deal go forward when she should have rejected it.
Friedrich did not go along, writing of the phantom bettor idea, “This Court cannot accept that fiction.”
And while the judge didn’t issue a final ruling on the state constitutional question, she pointed out what should have been obvious to anyone: A 2018 constitutional amendment required sports betting — or any new type of gambling — to be approved by the voters in a statewide referendum.
Not the Legislature. Voters.
The ruling produced some immediate speculation that the Legislature might try to legalize sports betting by putting it on the ballot next fall. Bzzzt! Wrong. The 2018 amendment says the only way new gambling can get on the ballot is through a citizen-led petition initiative. The Legislature cannot place gambling questions on the ballot, although given its recent history of ignoring the constitution, we wouldn’t put it past lawmakers to try.
These are the same lawmakers who passed campaign finance restrictions aimed solely at those who gather petitions to amend the state constitution, a law that was swatted down as unconstitutional by a judge. So was another law designed to stop social media platforms from having standards of conduct.
And previous legislatures have a longer history of ignoring state constitutional mandates on everything from class size restrictions to medical marijuana.
It’s likely the Interior Department will appeal Judge Friedrich’s ruling. Fine. We like the odds that appellate judges will find the gambling compact to be just as absurd as Friedrich did.
For now, Florida has reverted back to the original 2010 gambling agreement with the Seminole Tribe, an agreement that needed an overhaul, but one that wasn’t illegal.
Florida’s voters should be outraged at the way their representatives — Republicans and Democrats alike — allowed this deal to proceed.
We have a constitution in Florida. It’s about time the people in charge of government stopped flouting it, and about time the people who elect them stop tolerating it.
— Orlando Sentinel