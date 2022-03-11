Once upon a time, the state of Florida appreciated “home rule,” the concept that allowed local communities to set ordinances, rules and regulations as their citizens see fit. So cherished was the concept that voters made it a part of the Florida Constitution, which supposedly ended challenges related to the powers of city and county governments.
What is still a constitutional right is fast becoming a fairy tale. There are no fewer than 23 bills before the Legislature that would weaken local community control, an affront to any Floridian who thinks government closest to the governed works best. Local governments have a role to play and that role needs protection, not preemption.
Unfortunately, city and county commissions, school boards, even soil and water conservation districts face overzealous oversight. Whether it’s lessons taught in school, how firms train their employees or ordinances under consideration, the message coming out of this legislative session is pretty clear: The state of Florida knows best.
Ideally, preemption bills should keep local ordinances and regulations consistent with state law. The key word here is “ideally.” In reality, preemption legislation typically occurs when local communities upset Florida’s entrenched business interests. Think Key West, which last year saw the Legislature overturn three local ballot initiatives voters approved to limit the number of cruise ships and passengers entering the city.
As the Florida Legislature nears the end of its 60-day legislative session, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate have managed to take their power of preemption to a new level of local infringement. No longer content to wait for an aggrieved business or constituent, lawmakers are beginning to use the state’s preemption to ensure political power on the eve of the 2022 elections.
Think we’re being alarmist? What then is the rationale behind a vote in the House Appropriations Committee to strip $200 million from the 12 school districts, including Alachua County’s, that defied Gov. Ron DeSantis anti-mask mandates? Explain HB 35 and SJR 244, which would make nonpartisan school board races partisan contests and bring candidates under greater influence of political party platforms. What is the logic behind HB 1467, which would make those coveted positions volunteer posts?
This, on top of the push for “Anti-Woke” bills that would stifle discussions in and outside of the classroom on race. The “Don’t Say Gay” legislation has a similar effect on talk of gender and sexual identity. Republicans in Florida and across the country call for “individual freedom” but see no problem in undermining independent school boards, teachers, government officials, private businesses and anyone else who offends their political supporters with the truth that comes with these contentious topics.
Home rule was never a gift from the Legislature. Until 1968, the state’s preemption powers were absolute, until voters changed the state Constitution to give local governments the power to establish regulations and ordinances, protect public health and safety and to tax to pay for needed services consistent with state and federal law.
Lawmakers continue to abuse a proven concept. Encroachment on home rule only undermines the ability of citizens to govern themselves, a right local communities worked hard to establish and, unfortunately, must continue to fight to keep.
