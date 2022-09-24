It was a chilling, sad scene recently as northbound travelers across the Peace River bridge witnessed police responding to a body, hanging by a rope around its neck, swinging from the opposite bridge.

Police said the obvious, that it was a suicide. What we don’t know for sure is how long the 47-year-old man hung there, why he made the decision to kill himself and who he was. Because of Marsy’s Law we may never know those things.