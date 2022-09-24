It was a chilling, sad scene recently as northbound travelers across the Peace River bridge witnessed police responding to a body, hanging by a rope around its neck, swinging from the opposite bridge.
Police said the obvious, that it was a suicide. What we don’t know for sure is how long the 47-year-old man hung there, why he made the decision to kill himself and who he was. Because of Marsy’s Law we may never know those things.
We can only imagine, however, the grief his family and friends suffered at the news.
It was just a couple days later that a Punta Gorda woman called the police and said she had just shot and killed someone. And, she said, she was now going to kill herself. The 911 operator then heard a gunshot. Although she was alive when police got to the home, she died soon after in the hospital.
Most of us don’t understand how anyone could be suffering enough to make this kind of news. What would lead a person to tie a noose around their neck and jump off a bridge.
Suicide is one of the 10 leading causes of death in Florida and the U.S.
What help can we offer?
Substance abuse and untreated depression are two of the leading causes of suicide.
If you know someone who has talked about killing themselves or someone else, or who mentions they “just want to die,” you should take action.
If you know someone who is looking online or elsewhere for ways to kill himself or herself, you should take action.
In taking action we mean to, first of all, talk to that person. Encourage them to seek mental health counseling. And, it’s very important not to leave them alone.
If you feel you cannot deescalate the situation, call for help. Call 911. Or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to speak with a certified listener at 1-800-273-8255. Or you can go to a chatline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Those options are free and available 24/7.
September is Suicide Prevention Month. It is a time to stop and take notice of anything out of the ordinary going on with anyone you know.
Almost 46,000 people in the U.S. died by suicide in 2020, according to Florida Vital Statistics Reports. That is about one death every 11 minutes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And remember, suicide is not limited to adults. Far too many children and teens become depressed or suffer from a mental disorder that could lead them to attempt suicide.
There is no sure-fire way to know someone is planning suicide. And, when they make up their mind to do so, you may only have a few minutes to stop them.
Don’t be afraid to hurt a friend’s feelings or to look foolish by calling for help if you suspect there is a real problem. Those people who are successful in killing themselves may have seemed happy. Depression, drugs and being overwhelmed by debt, martial problems or issues at work can be disguised.
Let’s do what we can to stop people from harming themselves.