Owning a small business may be the quintessential American Dream. So many dreamers with bright hopeful eyes of owning a small business and holding the coveted title of owner in America. We know their faces, watch their children grow up, and depend upon them for the goods and services we need. Our communities depend upon them to support our kids’ sports programs and lend a hand when it is needed. Just in the past year, many local business owners have been the driving forces behind fundraisers for those in our community in need — always ready to answer the call when we need them most.
The past couple of years have challenged small businesses and even those staples that have been around for multiple generations. COVID-19 forced them to quickly find new ways to conduct business safely amid the constant safety changes and recommendations. Many were forced to close their doors for weeks at the start of the pandemic, leaving them without income. Once the doors were opened back up many workers did not return. Business owners are still facing a crisis to keep positions filled. Prices of materials, goods, and food have soared with many businesses trying their best to keep their product and service affordable. These tough times are not over for the mom-and-pop stores that make up Citrus County.
Now they need to call in for all those favors, sponsorships, and fundraisers to be repaid. Not that they want to ask for help or ever did any good deed in the past with the expectation that it would one day be reciprocated. It is because they have to. The crises facing our nation are felt most by our locally owned small businesses. It is time for us to do more to support them.
We can all make minor changes in our buying and spending habits to give them the support they need. Simply choosing to do your business at a locally owned shop instead of a national chain is an effortless way to start. When gift shopping consider gifting local or buying gift cards for good and services. A really easy and thoughtful way to show your support is to spread the word about a local business when others are looking for recommendations or even sharing local business posts on social media especially those aimed at filling positions.
Take the time to stop by and physically check in at a local business to see what has changed for them and what new services or goods they may be offering. Ask the owner what their needs are and how you may be able to help. If we do not make these changes now to support them, we may not get the chance again.
— Citrus County Chronicle