A pedestrian is far likelier to die in Tampa Bay than in New York City. The numbers don’t lie. In fact, it’s not even close. So far this year, 95 pedestrians and bicyclists have been killed in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties. New York had 72 through Aug. 1. Account for the Big Apple’s much larger population and Tampa Bay residents are dying more than three times as often. Three times.

New York City is so worried about its problem that it just got special permission to operate its 2,000 speed cameras 24/7 to try to stem the problem. Florida? A bill that would have allowed speed cameras in school zones was withdrawn this past spring. To be clear, this isn’t about speed cameras, which would be unpopular and certainly wouldn’t fix much by themselves. It’s about committing to solve the problem, whatever the solutions are. We need to keep pedestrians safe along Tampa Bay’s dangerous roads. And we’re not very good at it.