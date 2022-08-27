Key West, Monroe County and the various cities are considering proposed significant tax increases for the coming year. In these times of economic uncertainty, most major corporations are preparing for a possible economic storm and cutting expenses and staff. Why the disconnect? Maybe because corporations cannot simply raise revenue as they desire, they have to earn it.

As usual, the local government entities roll out public safety positions as a major reason of these increases. This is a tactic as old as taxation itself. While we have no doubt local government is facing a crisis in hiring as well as increased fuel prices as well as inflation overall, so do the taxpayers. It is an unfortunate fact that inflation hits those who can afford it least, the worst hit being our workforce.