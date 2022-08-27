Key West, Monroe County and the various cities are considering proposed significant tax increases for the coming year. In these times of economic uncertainty, most major corporations are preparing for a possible economic storm and cutting expenses and staff. Why the disconnect? Maybe because corporations cannot simply raise revenue as they desire, they have to earn it.
As usual, the local government entities roll out public safety positions as a major reason of these increases. This is a tactic as old as taxation itself. While we have no doubt local government is facing a crisis in hiring as well as increased fuel prices as well as inflation overall, so do the taxpayers. It is an unfortunate fact that inflation hits those who can afford it least, the worst hit being our workforce.
All this being the case, during recent budget meetings and workshops, the public in the audience has been sparse if not totally absent. Does this mean that no one cares? Or does it mean that the public is too busy to attend, or maybe they just feel helpless and that their voices would fall on deaf ears?
Rather than the normal tactic of railing against those raising taxes, we’re taking another route. We ask that they think of all the people who are going to be hit hardest by these tax increases. Government jobs, always sought after by longtime residents, have become something of legend among the local workforce with pay and benefits the private sector could never dream of. We also remind officials that local government continues to build spectacular buildings and has armadas of vehicles, vessels and equipment.
Those justifying tax increases, without fail, speak to the fact that the increases fall dramatically on non-homesteaded properties. That being translated to property owners who live in their primary residence. Shockingly, that percentage in the Keys is only about 25%. But what of the other 75%? It’s easy to say those are just rich people with vacation homes, but the number also includes all rental homes. Unfortunately, the way the laws are written, you can’t tax those rich outsiders without also indirectly taxing the very renters we always say we are supposed to be looking out for.
We are beyond a housing and affordable living crisis here in the Keys. What for decades was discussed as an impending storm has been upon us for years and is only going to get worse. We ask those making taxing decisions to think of the plight of all these renters out there, many paying obscene rent for substandard housing, thank about them when approving any tax increases.
An interesting metric for the various accounting departments to provide elected officials would be, “how many people will this tax increase cause to leave the Keys.”