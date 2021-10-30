Back in the early 1980s, a group of local businessmen, the same ones who started Fantasy Fest, had an idea. They figured that the best way to get people to visit Key West was to let them know where it was and what it was all about. Thus, what would become the Tourist Development Council, or TDC, was born.
From incredibly humble financial beginnings of basically passing the hat around to local businesses in Key West, the TDC has grown into a truly giant enterprise with an equally sizeable budget.
This begs the question: When, exactly, is enough enough?
To be clear, we are not attacking the TDC, which is a function of Monroe County government, or its long-time contractors, Tinsley Advertising and Stuart Newman and Associates. The proof of their success and effectiveness can been seen in the air, on the water and land all around us, as well as the organizations and events they are able to support. Backing up and oversimplifying 40 years of growth, the TDC is truly a success story.
As the results of those early days showed they were on to something, a funding source for more advertising was needed, and the Monroe County bed tax was born. Today, of the 12.5% charged on every lodging room, 4% or 4 cents on every dollar goes to the TDC.
We can see the wheels turning in your head, so we’ll save you some time. For Fiscal Year 2020-21, that will add up to more than $50 million for the TDC alone. Granted, this has been a record year, but the budget has been in millions of dollars for a very long time.
According to the TDC website, of that $50 million, 62.5% goes to advertising and about 30% goes to special events, with the balance of 7% going to administrative expenses.
With all that in mind, we return to our question: When is enough enough?
The Keys are clearly at or as near capacity as they can be. Do we ever slow down on the advertising? Shouldn’t the budget be based on a plan, rather than how much money one has to spend? And what of the other needs of the county and Key West?
While we understand there may be legislative hurdles, what if we took $25 million a year and put it back into making our “product” better? Surely that would equate to some great word of mouth advertising, and the TDC would still have $25 million to work to use for its stated goals.