When you travel our roads and see the destruction, one thought that comes to mind immediately is “where are all these people going to go?”
Charlotte County commissioners and FEMA did a lot to answer the need recently.
Getting a number for how many residents in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are unable to live in their homes is difficult. Many homeowners or renters have moved in with friends and relatives and many have left the area. But there are still many who need a roof over their heads while they navigate the challenge of repairing or rebuilding their homes.
Temporary relief has been provided through a shelter at the recreation center. But those options won’t even start to fill the need as people begin to realize it will be months — maybe a year or two — before they can return to their homes.
Charlotte County commissioners took action recently to offer one good option.
In a unanimous vote, commissioners decided to grant relief from a county code and allow residents to live in RVs on their property — most likely in their driveways. Beginning Nov. 5, anyone whose home is uninhabitable can use an RV for up to two years to provide shelter.
The county’s emergency management will work with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Human Services Department and others to help residents like those living now at the Ann & Chuck Dever Recreation Center in Englewood.
Having an RV at their home would be advantageous to allow oversight of repairs to their home and access to their own utilities.
Commissioners also looked at allowing rural areas to offer land for workers, who are pouring into Southwest Florida, to have a place to park trailers and RVs. That was another smart decision considering how many roofers, tree trimmers and skilled laborers are needed to put our homes back together.
Meanwhile, FEMA announced plans to bring in trailers in counties that include DeSoto and Charlotte to also accommodate those without a home to live in. We’re appreciative of the plan, but it’s puzzling why the program has not been extended to residents in Sarasota County (which includes hard-hit Englewood and North Port). We were unable to contact FEMA representatives for an explanation.
According to a news release from FEMA, the Direct Housing program provides three primary options:
• Multi-Family Lease and Repair, where FEMA enters into a lease agreement with the owner of multi-family rental properties (three or more units) and makes repairs to provide temporary housing for applicants.
• Transportable Temporary Housing Units such as a travel trailer or manufactured home.
• Direct Lease, which is leasing existing ready-for-occupancy housing.
Direct Temporary Housing Assistance may be provided for up to 18 months from Sept. 29 until March 28, 2024.
FEMA will also continue to provide rental assistance, hotel stays, home repair assistance and temporary lodging reimbursement to eligible applicants.
Survivors who have applied to FEMA for assistance do not need to reapply to be eligible for direct temporary housing assistance. To apply, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or call 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
While there are still hoops to jump through to take advantage of either of these solutions, Charlotte County’s code leniency and FEMA’s program will eventually become a life-saver for many whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged by Hurricane Ian.
