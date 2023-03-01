The governor and Florida lawmakers are now looking to change the Florida death penalty procedure once again in response to the jury sentencing decision in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting death of 17 people.
Current law requires a unanimous vote to convict after trial and a unanimous vote for death in the penalty stage of the court proceedings.
Florida law up to 2016 allowed a simple majority of 7 to 5 for the death penalty. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the law violated the Sixth Amendment. Florida changed the law to require 10 votes in favor of the death penalty. Additionally, the law removed the ability of the judge to alter the jury’s decision. The Florida Supreme Court ruled that the new law requiring 10 votes also violated the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling, and the state changed it again to require a unanimous decision by the jury for death. In 2020, the Florida Supreme Court reversed its prior decision, claiming the earlier court made a faulty reading of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and opened the door for the state to once again change the death penalty decision process.
Putting another human to death for a crime has many supporters and detractors. The supporters feel that if you take a life, you forfeit yours. Those that oppose argue that it violates religious principles while others are concerned about the judicial process and possibly killing an innocent person. This argument has validity: According to the Death Penalty Information Center, since 1973 at least 190 people have been wrongly convicted and sentenced to death in the U.S. and have been exonerated.
Many issues today get caught up in politics. This issue should not be political since it involves society applying the ultimate punishment on another human.
The legal process is complicated and that is necessary to ensure justice is truly blind. There are those who wonder why after a jury finds someone guilty of premeditated murder, there is another trial to determine if the death penalty is warranted. Some argue that a troubled past, mental illness or other conditions led to the murderous act. Others argue, what difference does it make to the victims?
Another question might be, is there an alternative? Many homicide convictions are evidence based while others, like mass shootings, are based on eyewitness accounts and in many cases catching the individual in the act. Could the violence, number of victims and direct eyewitness testimony eliminate the sentencing process with a mandatory death sentence?
The decision to change the number of jury votes necessary for execution of the convicted person is in the hands of our elected officials. To keep a requirement for a unanimous vote might be considered too restrictive and not fair to the victim or victims’ families. To change it to a simple majority might feed the human need for revenge, but how will it reflect on us as an advancing society?
The governor and legislature bear the responsibility, regardless what the decision is. It is an awesome responsibility to take human life; let’s hope they decide wisely.