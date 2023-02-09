There are middle school children in Charlotte County being trafficked for sex.
Think about that for a moment.
The trafficking can take several identities — from pornographic images and videos online to actual sex acts between the young victim and the “John.” But traffickers have no qualms about the age of their victims — they’re interested in easy targets and the financial rewards.
Online solicitation of victims and the posting of porn is becoming more and more frequent. It is almost a faceless act that can easily draw young people — as young as 10 and 11 — in and then use pictures they may share to blackmail them into more serious acts.
Attorney Francine Donnorummo in the State Attorney’s office, 20th Judicial Circuit, says the number of traffickers online has increased as has the number of people online asking for child pornography.
“We see traffickers online asking for photos and child porn in exchange for money or drugs,” Donnorummo said. “We have several agencies working together on the problem.”
The other side of the problem, she said, is when “a teen girl will run away and want to do drugs and they get into a situation that is hard to escape.”
Restoring Oaks Inc. is a Charlotte County based nonprofit whose founder says he wants to wipe out sexual exploitation of children. It’s a lofty goal at best and Thomas Nettesheim, who started the nonprofit in 2020, realizes the challenge.
“We think education is the key,” Nettesheim said. “I saw a brochure when I was a teen that talked about kids as young as 12 being used for sex. When I moved to Florida I found out Florida is No. 3 state in the country for this problem.”
Nettesheim said most would be shocked to know that 41% of victims are trafficked by someone in their own family or someone in authority in their life like a coach or pastor.
“This is happening in Charlotte County in high school and middle school,” he said. “It’s hard to prosecute though and most of the time the person who (exploits) the child is charged with domestic violence or drug charges.
“Too often people don’t want to get involved.”
Two area agencies that have the resources to help victims are Safe Children’s Coalition of Sarasota/Manatee and Children’s Network of Southwest Florida.
Madereh Salim, with the Children’s Network, said her agency makes every effort to track down any missing child — either a runway from home or foster care or otherwise — until they are safe. When they are found, if there is any suspicion of sexual abuse, the Department of Children and Families hotline is contacted.
The Office of Program Policy Analysis and Governmental Accountability issued its 2022 report on the commercial sexual exploitation of children in Florida recently. It said while only 377 youth were verified victims in Florida, many, if not most, cases go unreported. Too often victims fear the person who lured them into the sex acts. And there is a problem with families that, after discovering their child is involved in sexual activity or porn, will not report it out of embarrassment.
Victims who cannot be safely returned to their home are housed in group foster homes or safe houses where they can get treatment for drug addiction, counseling and be screened for disease.
In Florida, however, the number of victims far exceeds the number of beds available, according to the OPPAGA report.
Despite money thrown at the problem, we fear the exploitation of our children will get worse before it gets better. There have to be more beds in safe houses; more prosecution of predators; more education for parents about the dangers of online solicitation and more counseling in schools about the problem.
— Charlotte County Sun