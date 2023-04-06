It’s easy to get caught up in the big picture, politics and economic and environmental issues.
But we at The Daily Sun like to take time and give space on our pages as often as feasible to point out good things that are going on in our community. Almost every day, every week for sure, some group or non-profit or individual comes up with an idea or plans a fundraiser to help people or organizations in our community.
We don’t have the space to praise every one of those people and/or organizations. But we recently wrote about a couple of thoughtful projects that are great examples of unselfishness.
We told our readers about Stephanie Brown, a middle school teacher in Valrico, who teamed up with her husband to collect 1,300 gowns that were to be given away to girls in North Port, Englewood, Venice, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, DeSoto and Manatee counties.
When we thought about that, it was just short of amazing. These are not used gowns. They’re new. That is a huge investment to make for girls they don’t even know.
Brown said she had seen the damage Hurricane Ian inflicted on the Gulf Coast and decided this was a place where girls planning for a prom or other special events would appreciate the chance to pick out a new gown free of charge. It’s something she and her husband have done in the past for students in Hillsborough County. She calls is Gowns for Girls.
The plan was to set up shop at a local hotel and let girls come in for two days to try on and pick out gowns.
“We have every color and every size from extra small to extra large,” she told The Daily Sun.
Brown gets many of the gowns from a boutique in Brooksville for free. After the initial year, the number of gowns given to her from various sources has grown.
She got the idea for Gowns for Girls when she heard of a homeless middle school student who wanted to go to a school dance but had no dress.
“... I realized, if a kid can’t afford an eighth-grade dance dress, how are they managing a high school dance, prom or homecoming? The tickets for the prom are expensive — and so are dresses.”
Recently, we wrote about a Sallie Jones Elementary student, who wants to collect 1,000 aluminum cans to raise funds for the Peace River Wildlife Center.
Valeria Parra, only 9 years old, is collecting aluminum cans so she can cash them in and give the money to the wildlife center. She said she is doing it because of her love of animals and as a class project that asked students to get involved in service to their community.
Valeria’s project is going so well, her family’s garage is full of cans.
So, she and her mother reached out to the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce for help.
Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce President John Wright said the group will help collect aluminum cans for the cause throughout the month of March. He asked that anyone who wants to help can wash out their cans and drop them off at the chamber office.
People like Stephanie Brown and Valeria Parra — and we know there are a lot like them — prove how a good deed can make a big difference in our communities.