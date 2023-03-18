Other than a global extinction-level event, no one would ever associate an iceberg with the Keys. But when it comes to our island chain’s delicate infrastructure, that may be exactly where we are today.
FKAA is merely one of several utility companies serving the Keys; all must pay closer attention to its infrastructure.
For much of last week, the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority had major breaks in the water transmission line, and then on Sunday, a boil water precautionary alert was placed in effect. It was lifted Tuesday.
Key West bars had to close on a Saturday night — at the height of Spring Break — because of the water issues. Restaurants throughout the Keys from Mile Marker 84 south started announcing closings as early as Sunday morning, unable to cook, clean and cater to customers. Several schools and government offices had to close one day last week as well.
FKAA personnel expressed concern about increasing the water pressure in the transmission line after each repair. In addition, the water reserves are at “very low” levels, said Executive Director Greg Veliz. Typically, reserve levels in the FKAA’s three tanks would be roughly 33 to 36 feet, but they dropped as low as 9 feet on Friday, Veliz said.
While this may not be an end-of-days scenario for the Keys, it speaks to the vulnerability, possibly neglect, lack of support and attention that the state, county and Keys individual municipalities are now reckoning with.
The Keys are singularly dependent on the mainland for its water, unless believe desalinization plants are the answer. This is also the height of tourist season with the Keys almost literally bursting at the seams. There was a run on bottled water this past weekend approaching hurricane preparation levels.
FKAA’s Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project, which will replace the original 60-year-old transmission line, commences next month. However, the approximately 4-mile line replacement — from Mile Marker 79.5 at the south end of Islamorada to just south of Whale Harbor Channel near Mile Marker 84 — isn’t even in the area where the most recent breaks occurred.
We know that many of our bridges, some roads and our digital connectivity are all vulnerable today. There are 42 bridges connecting 100 islands over 126 miles in the Keys. What’s the likelihood, with the naturally occurring salt air and water erosion, that each of those bridges is completely safe? Sure, it’s FDOT’s responsibility to inspect Keys bridges periodically, but one bridge impairment, or God forbid, collapse like what happened between Sanibel Island and the mainland during Hurricane Ian, might isolate a portion of the Keys for weeks, perhaps longer. Bridges are lifelines in the Keys.
Funding is scarce. That’s a reality. But you could make the case that money earmarked for repairs could be better spent. Take FDOT’s 2.2-mile restoration of the Old Seven-Mile Bridge, a four-year project completed last year at a final cost of $43 million. While a wonderful tourist attraction, that project is not essential to connecting our islands.
State senators and House representatives began their annual legislative session March 7. One proposal out of the Florida Keys that was dismissed was adding an extra penny to the Keys sales tax bill to fund critical infrastructure projects and upgrades, such as road elevation and sea-level rise mitigation projects.
The county attempted the same bill last session but was denied. A similar bill that would have allowed Monroe County voters to decide whether to raise the sales tax by a penny for sea-level rise mitigation projects never took hold last legislative session and died in the state House of Representatives. So, clearly, Tallahassee has turned its back on our infrastructure support.
Our two electric providers, Keys Energy and FKEC, have strong maintenance, hardening and recovery plans in place, but they too are vulnerable. And neither, as non-profits, receives state funding for its infrastructure needs. Thankfully, outages have been limited to severe storms or highway situations.
Many Keys businesses lament our digital infrastructure too. Redundancy — maintaining both Comcast and AT&T — is necessary for some because of weekly outages and because of the critical need for constant transmission, this newspaper included. The impact on residents and businesses is staggering, particularly when communication is critical.
The expense for significant infrastructure improvements is just as staggering as the consequences. It would likely extend to Keys taxpayers in one shape or form. So, our state senators and representatives must lead the charge for us.
Monroe County government could help, as well, by directing funds from the Tourist Development Council toward infrastructure. Without these key utilities working at their highest levels, the threat of decreased tourism to the Florida Keys becomes a distinct reality. Who would be willing to pay thousands of dollars for accommodations that don’t include running water?
Our vulnerability is at its peak. As a linear chain of islands, that’s always been the case. But while patchwork solutions like FKAA’s April transmission line project are commendable, they are not the answer. It’s a 4-mile Band aid for a 126-mile problem.
But we can at least focus on the good news: No polar bears have been spotted in the Keys.