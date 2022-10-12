It was a knockout blow.
Sept. 28, we experienced what will surely be known as the costliest and perhaps deadliest — since at least 1935 — hurricane to come ashore in Florida. Winds were clocked at 150 mph. Storm surge, which ranged in numbers from Sanibel Island to Venice, washed away homes and bridges.
Even worse, Ian was a killer.
Less than two days later, according to the News Service of Florida, there were 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County alone. Reports of more deaths in Sarasota could be as many as six. Those tolls, however, are expected to rise as emergency crews reach areas cut off by flood waters.
Property damage throughout Florida could reach $50 billion. That is a staggering sum for an insurance industry that was already stretched thin and standing on wobbly financial knees.
Two days after the storm churned out its death and destruction all the way across Florida, more than 1 million were without electricity and almost that many without water.
The News Service of Florida reported at noon Friday that Charlotte and Lee counties were at 85% without electricity, and DeSoto County was at 80%. About half of Manatee, Sarasota and Collier counties were without power.
Mother Nature granted us all a slight respite with temperatures remaining moderate the past couple of days. That, unfortunately, won’t last.
There is good news.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a steadying influence as he confidently reports to hurricane victims that help is on the way. And President Joe Biden has pledged all-our support, financially and otherwise, to Floridians.
The cooperation between the governor and the president is more than welcome and an example of tragedy overcoming partisan politics.
Some grocery stores, gas stations and, in Venice at least, even restaurants were reopening. With blocks-long lines of cars needing gas we’re not sure how long the supply will last before a new shipment is received, but it allows for some to have fuel to get where they need to go.
Grocery store shelves were not fully stocked as dairy and meats had to be disposed of to prevent any problems from spoilage. But there was plenty of food in the businesses we visited and staffs were more than happy to help. There was a feeling of camaraderie between the employees and the shoppers — like they were fighting a battle and making some headway.
We saw neighbors taking a break from their own cleanups to help others. People walked down streets in neighborhoods asking “how are you doing?” and then offering to pitch in with help if help was needed.
The Florida Disaster Fund, which allows anyone to donate money for recovery efforts, was activated by the state Thursday. As of Friday morning, according to the News Service of Florida, donors had given more than $12 million to the fund, which is administered by the Volunteer Florida Foundation.
Florida Power & Light, according to its website, had restored power to almost 1 million customers as of Friday evening as its crews worked around the clock.
The company continues call in reinforcements to its crew, which already numbers about 21,000 men and women from 30 states and Florida. About 1.2 million customers still had no power Friday evening.
It will be weeks before anything like normal occurs and months, maybe years, to fully recover from Hurricane Ian.
But, as was the case with Hurricane Charley, we believe we’ll come back stronger than ever.
And we’ll do it because we will take care of each other and, temporarily at least, put aside anything that might divide us and sabotage our efforts.
We’ll survive as one entity determined to send a message to Hurricane Ian that we took its best punch, and it wasn’t enough.
— Charlotte County Sun