If anyone paid attention to what happened to the Sarasota County School Board after the 2022 election, they saw a Republican blueprint for education in Florida.

A slate of conservative Republican-backed candidates, approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis, spent unheard of money to win three seats on the School Board and gain a 4-1 advantage on the board. They immediately let go a quality superintendent who angered DeSantis by requiring masks and shutting down schools in the height of the pandemic.