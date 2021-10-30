Traffic — nobody likes it but, like death and taxes, it is inevitable at certain times. For residents of the Florida Keys, there is a twist; if the slowdown or blockage is on U.S. 1, there are few options other than to wait.
Over the past few months and for the next few, Keys Energy Services has a contractor replacing insulators on the poles supporting the tie line, which supplies electricity over the length of our island chain.
This work is obviously necessary and with it comes lane closures and traffic delays. The problem, and what we take issue with, is exactly how these lane closures are handled. In numerous instances recently, those directing traffic, be it off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservations Commission officers sitting in air-conditioned trucks or uninterested flaggers haphazardly alternating traffic, have caused major backups and delays. There has to be a better way.
This is far from just an issue of convenience; it’s also a true public safety issue. Some of the backups recently have been miles long, in the middle of the day, and in areas where restrooms or other conveniences are unavailable. Backups like these don’t just affect travelers and commuters but also have the potential to disrupt emergency services as well.
Since the traffic delays we are addressing are due to powerline work, the elected board of Keys Energy is ultimately responsible for the actions of the staff and contractors under their direction. We hope they are paying attention to what has been happening. They must take action to mitigate the damage done by these closures.
A person providing temporary traffic control is called a “flagger.” The State of Florida requires flaggers to have completed and passed specific training. The Florida Department of Transportation has guidelines and manuals easily found on their website.
We’re not sure if the flaggers who have been directing traffic lately have all their required training, but if they do, a refresher course is in order. Even more, the managers in charge of this project need to be held responsible for their lack of awareness or perceived disinterest.
In a more global view, this may be a time for the sheriff, Monroe County Commission and FDOT to make a point of examining the rules and policies and, if necessary, setting and then enforcing new standards for any time traffic is to be disrupted on U.S. 1.