As part of a review of the U.S.’s nuclear-weapons policy, President Joe Biden is considering whether to declare that the “sole purpose” of the country’s arsenal is to deter a nuclear attack. The idea is to reduce the likelihood of conflict with Russia or China. In practice, it risks doing the opposite. The administration should increase engagement with both allies and other nuclear powers before moving forward.
The U.S. has long maintained a policy of strategic ambiguity on the use of nuclear weapons. This was critical during the earliest years of the Cold War, when America’s nuclear monopoly served as a deterrent against conventional Soviet aggression in western Europe. The idea of a nuclear first strike became harder to contemplate once the USSR amassed its own stockpile of warheads, but U.S. policy makers still reserved the option. The Trump administration made this explicit, declaring the U.S.’s arsenal “essential” to deterring a nuclear attack by Russia, China or North Korea, as well as “non-nuclear strategic attacks and large-scale conventional aggression” against the U.S. or its allies.
A “sole purpose” declaration would narrow the conditions under which a U.S. president could justify a nuclear strike. Unlike a “no first use” policy — which some arms-control advocates and progressive lawmakers favor — a sole purpose statement would allow for a preemptive U.S. nuclear strike, but would confine it to the most extreme circumstance: namely, that the U.S. was certain an adversary was about to launch a nuclear attack of its own. As a presidential candidate, Biden backed this position. Supporters say it would reduce the risk of a conventional conflict escalating into a nuclear war and pressure other nuclear-armed states to follow suit.
They ought to think again. Note, first, that such a declaration would have no legal force. Even if Biden made this promise, there’d be nothing to make him keep it or stop a future president from reversing it, so it’s doubtful it would moderate Russia’s or China’s strategic calculations. They’ve accelerated their pursuit of larger nuclear arsenals with weapons that can evade U.S. defenses, and would most likely continue. At best, they’d ignore the pledge, suspecting it means nothing; at worst, it might signal timidity, and embolden them to build their strength still further.
“Sole purpose” might also wreck America’s alliances. Friends in Asia and Europe depend on the U.S.’s nuclear umbrella to deter threats. By ruling out nuclear weapons to prevent or retaliate against even potentially devastating conventional attacks, the U.S. would encourage them to acquire nuclear weapons of their own — undermining one of the policy’s main goals.
Biden and his national-security team should pull back. Their nuclear posture review, set to be issued in January, should defer any such sole-purpose declaration until the administration consults with allies. The U.S. should reassure NATO members as well as Japan, South Korea and Australia that it won’t alter nuclear policy without their endorsement. To ease concerns that a sole purpose statement would leave allies vulnerable, the administration should offer to preserve the option of using nuclear weapons to deter “existential” threats, which could conceivably include massive conventional attacks on major cities, in addition to nuclear attacks. In return, allied governments should commit to invest in strengthening their defenses against non-nuclear threats.
Meanwhile, the administration should explore other ways to promote nuclear safety. The U.S. should reinvigorate dialogue with China and Russia aimed at improving crisis communications, bolstering the security of nuclear command-and-control systems, and lowering the risks of an accidental nuclear exchange. As a start, Biden could push Chinese President Xi Jinping to agree to establish a 24-hour U.S.-China nuclear risk-reduction center, modeled on an existing arrangement between the U.S. and Russia. That would encourage both countries to exchange information about incidents that might be wrongly construed as threats and could help to lay the foundation for more extensive arms-control talks.
America’s security and that of its allies depends on maintaining a credible nuclear deterrent. Setting unilateral limits on when and how nuclear weapons might be used would send the wrong signal to friends and adversaries alike — and, despite its good intentions, would make the world a more dangerous place.
— Bloomberg Editorial Board