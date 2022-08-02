There’s a mystery surrounding the state budget’s allocation of $3 million to a new civics program at the University of Florida. The university didn’t ask for the funding. The Republican lawmaker who requested the money told the Miami Herald he did so on behalf of an organization he doesn’t “know really much about.”

But it strains credulity that no one really knows why and how the money ended up in the state budget — especially when it involves civics education, a focal point of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to force a conservative Christian point of view about the nation’s founding in public education.