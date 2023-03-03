It was billed as an educational reform, although many saw it for what it was — a threat to Florida’s public schools. In 1999, Gov. Jeb Bush signed the A-Plus program into law, a school-choice initiative that came with tough academic standards and the promise of using public-school funding to pay for private-school vouchers.

Those so-called “opportunity scholarships” were supposed to help a small group of students stuck in chronically failing public schools. “Small” was the operative word that made the policy palatable. What other justification was there to divert public school funding to unregulated, non-sectarian and religious schools? But, critics of the plan believed the initiative was just the start of draining public funds from a system that serves 2.8 million students.